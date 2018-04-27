Gujarat universities to have common academic calendar

Gandhinagar, April 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government has decided to introduce a common academic calendar for state universities to ensure uniformity in their activities during an academic year, a Minister said on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Vice Chancellors of government-run universities, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani here on Friday evening.

The decision was taken in view of absence of uniformity in academic activities of various universities, which made it difficult for students to get admissions in other universities, recruitment in jobs, and entrance in Ph.D. courses etc.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said: “A common calender was the need of the hour in view of difficulties faced by students. The decision will benefit students applying for jobs, pursue Ph.D., college transfers, internships, apprenticeships and other avenues.”

At present, universities announces different dates for admissions, examinations, and results. Due to different dates, admissions get delayed till August, which affects students’ studies.

–IANS

amc/tsb