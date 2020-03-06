Gujarati businessmen invited to invest in J&K

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor G.C. Murmu has invited Gujarati businessmen to invest in J&K, and 35 MoUs worth Rs 2,141 crore have been inked, a government statement said on Monday.

“Gujarati businessmen are successful worldwide and they should also explore the vast investment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir,” Murmu said, while addressing the captains of the industry from Gujarat during the interaction jointly organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the J&K government in Ahmedabad.

He informed the industrialists that industrial barriers have been removed in J&K. Top business houses of Gujarat including Rasna, Cadila, Ambuja Group, Amul, Adani, Suzlon, Abellon Clean Energy and many others participated in the interaction.

Piruz Khambata, CMD Rasna Pvt Ltd, R.S. Sodhi, MD, Amul GCCMF, Manish Gupta, MD, Ambuja Group and many other prominent industrialists from Gujarat called on Murmu to discuss their investment plans in J&K.

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has drawn interest of investors, corporates, and businessmen across India for the upcoming Jammu Kashmir Global Investors Summit.

With six domestic roadshows, which ended in Ahmedabad on Monday, the delegation led by the Lt Governor, held a meeting attended by over 150 delegates, held 21 B2G meetings where 35 MoUs worth Rs 2,141 crore were signed with big corporates, MNCs, business groups and investors from different sectors.

On the occasion, J&K’s Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta said that J&K 2.0 is open for industry, including the private sector, and is expected to grow by approximately 10 percent for next ten years. GST collection has increased by 40 per cent this year which is highest percentage in country.

Commissioner/Secretary Industries & Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, highlighted six thrust areas covering 14 focus sectors including tourism, film tourism, horticulture & post harvest management, agro and food processing, mulberry production for silk, health & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, IT/ ITes, renewable energy, infrastructure and real Estate, handloom and handicraft and education.

In the next phase of outreach initiative for the Global Investors Summit, JKTPO shall be organising Mini Conclaves in Jammu and Srinagar to sensitise residents.

