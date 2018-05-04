‘Gujjar community’s voice remains unheard’ (Lead, correcting name)

Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) The voice of Rajasthan’s Gujjar community remains unheard despite many protests asking the Centre for 5 per cent reservation, a Gujjar leader said on Monday

Speaking to IANS, Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla said: “We want our share in reservation but it has been denied… Despite so many protests, our voice remains unheard, hence we have decided to agitate.

“We have demanded a 5 per cent reservation. If the government fails, we will stage a massive protest starting from May 15 in Bayana near Bharatpur.”

On Sunday, Bainsla addressed a meeting at the Bayana Hindaun road where he called on all members of the community to participate in the protest.

The Gujjars have been demanding reservation under “special backward classes” which, according to them, should be within the 50 per cent overall quota approved by the Supreme Court.

Committee spokesperson Himmat Singh Gurjar said that their leaders will start visiting each village from Monday.

The government has never been serious about our cause, he added.

–IANS

