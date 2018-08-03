Gul Panag urges not to ride bikes without helmets

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag on Tuesday urged people not to ride bikes without a helmet even if it was for a short distance.

Gul, who herself is a biker, on Tuesday tweeted: “Dreamt that I was in jail. For riding without a helmet as good a reminder as any — Never, ever ride without a helmet. No matter how short the distance. No matter how strong the temptation (to not get ‘helmet hair’, to look ‘cool’).”

She also said that the helmet should not be carried on the arm.

“Also, it’s not a handbag. So please do not wear it on your arm,” added the actress, who is also a licensed pilot.

On the acting front, Gul was last seen on the silver screen in the 2015 film “Ab Tak Chhappan 2”.

–IANS

dc/ksk