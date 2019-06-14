Gulf tanker attacks: Iran says UK’s stance ‘unacceptable’

Tehran, June 17 (IANS) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire over the accusations by London against Tehran concerning the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Tehran Times daily reported.

Tehran has conveyed strong protest to the British government’s “unfounded allegations” and “unacceptable” anti-Iran stances, Xinhua reported, citing Tehran Times’ report.

On Friday, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt issued a statement blaming Iran for the attacks on the oil tankers. Hunt claimed that no other state or non-state actor could have been responsible.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the accusations have been levelled without any proof, saying that such remarks by Hunt are in line with Washington’s position.

Amidst Tehran-Washington recent tensions in the region, two oil tankers were hit in the Sea of Oman on Thursday morning.

–IANS

