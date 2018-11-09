Gulshan Devaiah did action scenes despite knee surgery

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah shot for intense action scenes in Vasan Bala’s “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” despite having undergone a knee surgery. He says he had to be extra careful as there was a greater risk involved.

“One of the two characters that I essay in the film is the role of a Karateka for which I had to be on point with the action. And the fact that I was just recovering from a serious knee surgery, I had to be extra careful, as there was a greater risk involved. My right knee was the one that was surgically put back together,” Gulshan said in a statement.

The actor trained three days a week for four months. “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” marks the second collaboration of Gulshan and Bala after the 2012 crime thriller film “Peddlers”.

He says he had to do everything from his “weak left leg”.

“With me having to kick and land on the same foot while staying true to the Kyokushin karate style, it also was a tricky task for the trainers and the action choreographers.

“However, We were so careful while shooting the action scenes that I did not have any minor injuries during the entire duration of the shoot,” Gulshan said.

In the film, the actor plays a double role.

Gulshan is currently seen playing a Bihari gangster in a web-series titled “Smoke”.

–IANS

