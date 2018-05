New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Suspected gangsters opened fire outside Delhi’s crowded Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Details of the incident were being collected.

A police officer, who was at the spot, told IANS some “gun shots were fired”.

“We are trying to ascertain what happened. But firing incident has taken place,” the police officer said.

