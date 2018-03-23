Gunfight breaks out in Valley

Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) A gunfight broke out late on Friday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Police said security forces, including the India Army, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force, surrounded Shistargam village in Dooru area following information that a group of militants was hiding there.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at security forces triggering a gunfight which is now going on,” police said here.

–IANS

