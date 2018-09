Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) A gunfight started on Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

“Alert troops of the army noticed a group of heavily armed militants near the LoC in Tangdhar sector today (Saturday).

“On being challenged, the militants opened fire triggering an encounter. So far, there are no reports of any casualty on either side,” the police said.

–IANS

