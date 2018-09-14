Gunfight erupts in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 20 (IANS) A gunfight erupted between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, police said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants in Sumlar village, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“As the troopers of Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of the state police and the CRPF tightened the cordon, the militants fired at them, triggering the gun battle,” police said.

