Gunfight in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between security forces and militants in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force began a cordon and search operation in Mandoora village after getting information about the presence of militants there.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter,” a police officer said. “Intermittent firing exchanges are going on there.”

–IANS

