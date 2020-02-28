Gunfight on in Kashmir’s Budgam

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) An encounter broke out between holed-up militants and security forces at Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

According to details, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in Zenipora village by a joint army and police team on Wednesday evening but came under fire from the hiding militants. The security forces retaliated, setting off the gunfight.

Reports said the gunfight is underway with firing going on intermittently between both sides.

–IANS

