Gunfight on near Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) A gunfight started on Wednesday between holed up militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence the security forces laid a cordon in Sathu area of Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Hiding militants fired at the approaching forces triggering the encounter, which is underway,” the police officer added.

Authorities suspended classes in all schools and colleges in the Srinagar district for the day.

–IANS

