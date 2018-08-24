Gunfight rages in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) A gunfight started between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, a patrol party of the Indian Army and state police was fired upon in Hajin’s Parray Mohalla on Thursday morning. In retaliation, the security forces fired at the militants, triggering a gunfight.

“The operation continues. Reinforcements have also been rushed in to tighten the cordon around the militants,” a police official said.

–IANS

