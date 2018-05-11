Gunfight rages in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) A gunfight started on Saturday between a group of holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama District, police said.

Sources in the security forces told IANS that the security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force surrounded Wagum village on the outskirts of Pulwama town following information about a group of militants hiding there.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, hiding militants fired at them triggering an encounter which is going on, sources said. It said a group of four to six militants are hiding inside a house in the village which has been marked off.

Meanwhile authorities suspended mobile Internet services in Pulwama to check spread of rumours. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region have also been suspended for the day.

–IANS

