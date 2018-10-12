Gunfight rages in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) A gunfight started early on Wednesday in the old city area here in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces surrounded the Fateh Kadal area following information about the presence of militants.

As the security forces closed in on a house, the militants hiding there fired triggering an encounter that is underway, a police officer said.

All schools and colleges in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended.

–IANS

