Gunfight starts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, June 18 (IANS) A gunfight started on Tuesday between holed up militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said troops of Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group of state police started a cordon and search operation in Waghama village of Anantnag district today following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

“Hiding militants fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter. Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on”, police sources said.

An army major identified as Ketan Sharma belonging to Meerut Cant (Uttar Pradesh) and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Bidoora village of Anantnag district yesterday. Three soldiers including a major were injured in Bidoora gunfight.

