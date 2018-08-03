Gunfight starts in J&K forests of Rafiabad

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) A gunfight started on Wednesday between the army and the militants in the forest area of Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Following specific information about militants, the army started a cordon and search operation. The hiding militants fired at the condoling forces triggering the encounter, a police source said.

The encounter is going on, the source said, adding that these militants could have infiltrated into the hinterland from across the Line of Control (LoC).

–IANS

