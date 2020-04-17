Gunfight starts in Kishtwar district

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) A gunfight started on Friday between militants and the security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar district.

Police said the gun battle started in Dachan area after a manhunt was launched by the local police and the army against militants following Wednesday’s attack by militants on a police party in which one policeman was killed and another injured.

Militants had attacked the police party with axes and later decamped with their service rifles.

Till last reports came in firing exchanges were going on between the trapped militants and the surrounding security forces.

–IANS

sq/in