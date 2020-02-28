Gunman takes hostages in Manila mall

Manila, March 2 (IANS) A gunman took around 30 hostages at a shopping mall in Manila’s San Juan City and one person was shot, a Philippines government official said on Monday.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said a former security guard of the V-Mall, with firearms, held hostage up to 30 employees of the sprawling shopping centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are currently negotiating with the hostage-taker,” Zamora said.

Zamora said the gunman shot and injured one person who was taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

Initial news reports said the attack happened at around 10 a.m. and was still ongoing.

Entry to the mall was sealed.

