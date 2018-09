Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) A civilian was abducted by unidentified gunmen in north Kashmir’s Sopore area, police said on Sunday.

Police said the gunmen barged into the house of 45-year-old Mushtaq Ahmad Mir in Harwan locality late Saturday evening and abducted him.

A search has been launched to trace Mir, police added.

–IANS

sq/tsb/sed