Gunmen abduct houseowner in Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen on Saturday abducted a civilian who owns a house in Kulgam district where a few days ago seven civilians died in an explosion after three militants were killed in a gunfight there.

Police identified the house owner as Shiraz Ahmad. It was in his house where seven civilians died in an explosion on October 21 after security forces killed three militants in a gunfight.

“After the encounter ended and the security forces left the area, seven civilians were killed in an explosion at the encounter site,” police said.

