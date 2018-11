Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen abducted a youth on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The youth, Suhail Ahmad Ganai, was taken from Meemander village.

Sunday’s incident comes after another five youths were abducted from Shopian on Saturday.

Huzaif Ahmad was killed while two others were released unharmed.

–IANS

sq/ksk