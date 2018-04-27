Gunmen attack mourners in Bangladesh, kill 5

Dhaka, May 4 (IANS) Gunmen attacked mourners on Friday at a funeral in Bangladesh’s southeastern Chittagong killing five people and injuring six others.

The victims were attending the funeral for a slain local chairman when gunshots rang out at around 12.20 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

Alamgir Kabir, the Superintendent of Police in Rangamati where the incident happened, told the media that unknown attackers opened fire on the mourners, leaving four dead on the spot. Another person who was seriously injured died at a hospital, he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

