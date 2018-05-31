Gunmen kill 15 in Nigeria

Lagos, June 3 (IANS) Nigerian Police said at least 15 people have been killed when unknown gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s Zamfara state.

Police spokesperson Muhammad Shehu, told reporters in Gusau, the state capital, that the gunmen killed the people in Zakuna village, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gunmen invaded Zakuna in the early hours of Friday and stole cows belonging to villagers, the official said on Saturday, adding that no arrest had been made.

He told reporters that investigation into the matter had commenced.

