Gunmen kill 66 in Nigeria

Abuja, Feb 16 (IANS) At least 66 people were killed on Friday by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, officials said.

The Kaduna state government said in a statement that eight settlements were attacked, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack took place on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential election.

Twenty two children and 12 women were among the victims.

The state government said the cause of the violence was unclear, and warned against any reprisal attacks.

–IANS

pgh/