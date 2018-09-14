Gunpoint robbery at Brampton grocery store

Once again, a gunpoint robbery at a Brampton grocery store has rattled residents of this once peaceful city. The robbery occurred on Monday September 10 just before 9 pm.

FreshCo inside the WestBram Plaza at the corner of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road North is where this gunpoint robbery took place.

A lone gunman wearing a mask robbed two cash registers and fled the scene on foot in full view of customers and staff.

Fortunately there were no injuries, but the incident has naturally left the staff traumatized as well as the people who witnessed this brazen robbery.

Police dogs responded but haven’t turned up a suspect.

The gunman was seen wearing a mask maroon sweater and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. -CINEWS