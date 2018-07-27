Gunrunner held in Kolkata, countrymade firearm seized

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) A gunrunner, who is a member of a gang selling illegal firearms, has been arrested from the city’s Tiljala area and a countrymade firearm, two cartridges and a magazine seized from him, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police kept a vigil near Gulmath area on Saturday evening and intercepted Mohammad Wahid, 28, a resident of Kolkata’s Topsia Road.

He was caught along with an improvised firearm and ammunition around 7.25 p.m. but his two accomplices managed to flee.

His questioning revealed that the gang had come to the spot to sell firearms to some unknown buyers.

“A case under the Arms Act was lodged at Tiljala police station against all three gang members. A hunt is on for the absconding two accomplices,” a police officer said.

