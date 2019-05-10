Guns N’ Roses sues brewery for trademark infringement

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) American rock band Guns N’ Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Colorado brewery for trademark infringement over a beer called ‘Guns ‘N’ Rose’, the media reported.

The band, who rose to fame with songs like “November Rain”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Patience” and “Welcome to the Jungle”, has claimed that the Canarchy Craft Brewing Collective’s Oskar Blues Brewery started selling the craft ale as early as 2018 without their approval, CNN reported on Friday citing California court documents as saying.

Merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, pint glasses, stickers, buttons, and bandanas carrying the Guns ‘N’ Rose logo was also sold, the band said.

Last August, the brewery attempted to register the logo but abandoned its application when lawyers for lead singer Axl Rose and other band members argued it was “confusingly similar” to the Guns N’ Roses logo, according to the court documents.

Despite being asked to stop selling the beer, Oskar Blues reportedly refused and said it would continue until March 2020.

As a result, the complaint argues, the band has “suffered and continues to suffer and/or is likely to suffer damage to their trademarks, trade name, business reputation, and goodwill”.

The band and the brewery are yet to comment.

Guns N’ Roses was formed in 1985 and has sold over 100 million records worldwide since then, becoming one of the most famous rock bands till date.

–IANS

ksk