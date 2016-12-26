Gurgaon teenager booked for raping 14-year-old

Gurugram, Dec 26 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter, police said on Monday.

The accused boy and victim are resident of Pataudi subdivision, some 26 km from Gurugram city.

“The victim and accused are class 10 students, studying at different schools in Pataudi,” Shiv Kumar of Pataudi police station told IANS.

The accused, who is absconding, committed the crime when the victim was alone at her house a few days ago, he said, adding a search was on to track him.

–IANS

pradeep/vd