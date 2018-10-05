Gurpreet Kaur Bains has a concrete plan to address gridlock and traffic safety

Gurpreet Kaur Bains, candidate for Regional Councillor in Wards 2 and 6 in Brampton has a concrete plan to address a common concern she has been hearing from the residents in Wards 2 and 6 – traffic congestion and road safety.

Outdated technology, a disorganized traffic network, speeding and traffic safety disobedience are all contributing factors leading to an increased number of car accidents in Brampton. The City of Brampton has identified street lighting upgrades, traffic signal updates, and traffic calming methods as key projects as solutions to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety.

Once elected, Bains intends to propose that the City of Brampton take their efforts one step farther and ensure we are future-ready by investing in Smart Lights . This modernized traffic light system will provide the city the ability to monitor and streamline traffic flow effectively, while pairing it with targeted traffic calming methods to decrease gridlock.

“By utilizing emerging technology and proven best practices, I intend to ensure Brampton is a safer community for pedestrians and drivers alike,” said Bains . “As a City, we must always be actively researching innovative and environmentally sustainable options to ensure the concerns of our resident are addressed while making the necessary investments to be a future- ready city. ”