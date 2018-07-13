Gurtej, Chhuantea and Kamaljit to continue with FC Pune City

Pune, July 19 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City retained defenders Gurtej Singh and Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for the 2018-19 season, it was announced on Thursday.

Gurtej who began his football career with JCT, played for Pailan Arrows, Churchill Brothers, Bengaluru FC and Fateh Hyderabad. Last season, he made 18 appearances and scored his first ever professional career goal for FC Pune City.

Kamaljit started with AIFF Academy before joining Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. The custodian played the first three games of 2017-18 season.

Lalchhuanmawia better known as Chhuantea started his career with Shillong Lajong in 2014 and thereafter moved to Bengaluru FC in 2015. The Mizoram-born player made his international debut in 2015 and also turned up for Mumbai City FC. He played nine games in the last season with the club.

On continuing his association with FC Pune City, Gurtej said, “It was a great learning curve for me last season and to play 18 games with experienced pros made a world of difference to my confidence. My energies are focused on improving on my game further and help the team’s cause.”

Kamaljit, on his extension, said, “It was my first ISL and to start early on in the season and then train with some of the best in business was a great experience for me. We want to better what we did last season and make it count. ”

Chhuantea, expressed his desire to play more often in the coming season.

“In the coming season I wish to contribute more than what I did last season. The fact that I am staying back is because I am committed to the team’s cause and eagerly looking forward to the coming season.”

