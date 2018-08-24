Guru is viewed as god in India: Naidu

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (IANS) Hailing ‘gurukula’ (traditional school) as an ancient and a unique system of education in India, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said guru (teacher) is considered god in human form in the country.

“The gurukula system symbolises the extraordinary relationship between a guru and student, and no other culture accords such importance to teacher-student relationship,” Naidu said at an event in Mysuru, about 150km from state capital Bengaluru.

A guru is considered a god in human form and accorded the highest respect in the social hierarchy next to parents, he said.

The Vice President was addressing a gathering to mark the 103rd birth anniversary celebrations of Suttur Mutt’s 23rd pontiff Shivaratri Rajendra Swami.

Rajendra Swami was a guru who thought beyond his times, Naidu noted.

“He was a guru in the real sense of the term. He dreamt of India which is rich in its heritage but poor in material wellbeing,” he said.

The Vice President also unveiled the “Channaveera Deshikendra Gurukula” building at the Suttur Mutt during his visit.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa and other state officials were present on the occasion.

–IANS

