Guru Ravidass preached universal brotherhood: Himachal Governor

Shimla, Feb 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday felicitated the people on Guru Ravidass Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Bhakti Movement saint and said his teachings are a “great inspiration” for people.

Devvrat said Guru Ravidass preached the message of universal brotherhood, tolerance and love for all.

The Chief Minister in a message said that Guru Ravidass was very much inclined towards spirituality. He taught to devote oneself to the service of mankind.

–IANS

