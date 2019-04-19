Gurugram constable jumps after thief to foil escape

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) An alert constable foiled the escape bid of a thief after he jumped off from the first floor of a police station here early on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. when the accused, identified as Monu Yadav, requested constable Dipak Kumar to take him to the toilet.

“As the toilet of the cell in the city police station was choked, Kumar took him to the toilet located on first floor. On the first floor, Yadav pushed the constable aside and jumped off in a bid to escape,” police spokesman Subhash Bokan said.

However, Kumar responded quickly, jumping after Yadav, chased him and managed to get a hold on him till other police personnel reached the spot and overpowered him, he added.

Yadav was nabbed by Gurugram police along with two of his accomplices, Chanchal and Atul, on April 14 on the charge of theft in a garment shop. They were taken to the Shivaji Nagar police station but as it did not have a prison cell, they were lodged in city police station during remand period.

Kumar received injuries in both legs and knees and recovering in the hospital.

He joined Haryana Police in 2017 and is currently deployed in Shivaji Nagar police station, Bokan added.

