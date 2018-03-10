Gurugram court acquits rape accused

Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) A district court here on Friday acquitted a man accused of rape and criminal intimidation on grounds of lack of evidence, his counsel said.

Additional District Judge Rajni Yadav acquitted Joginder alias Yashwant, who was accused of rape by a widow living in his neighbourhood.

“The court said in its judgment that the charges against the accused were not backed by evidence,” defence lawyers Archana Chauhan and Manjeet told IANS.

The case was registered on March 2 last year by the woman who claimed Joginder had been raping her on the pretext of marrying her.

