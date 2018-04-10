Gurugram Crime Branch arrests wanted criminal

Gurugram, April 11 (IANS) A 19-year-old criminal, who broke a Rajasthan jail thrice, was arrested by Gurugram Crime Branch, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested criminal — identified as Gajender alias Gajju, a resident of a village near Alwar in Rajasthan — was arrested by Gurugram Crime Branch Unit 10 (anti-snatching team) chief Sandeep Kumar and his team.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in Rajasthan and had managed to escape from Alwar district jail thrice, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shamsher Singh said.

Singh said that Gajju was arrested from a house in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, where he was staying as a renter.

“He was also wanted in Gurugram for his involvement in snatching, burglary and other such crimes. He was produced in the court on Sunday. Currently, he is on five-day police remand,” ACP Singh said.

–IANS

pradeep/nir