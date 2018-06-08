Gurugram: Man suspects wife’s character, kills

Gurugram, June 14 (IANS) A man, who suspected his wife’s character, strangled her to death here on Thursday, police said.

He had married the woman after she accused that he had raped her a few years ago.

The police said that Mahesh Kumar, 27, a resident of Jaipur, and his wife Seema, 31, hailing from Moti Nagar area of Delhi, were living in Suncity residential area of Gurugram.

“Seema had slapped rape charges on Kumar in 2011 when he was living in Moti Nagar and running a shop. Later, both reached an agreement in 2013 and got married,” Arvind Dahiya, chief of Sector 53 Police Station told IANS.

Kumar, who ran his business earlier, had been without any work for the last two months.

The police said that Kumar doubted the character of Seema and both often fought over the issue.

“After heated arguments in early hours of Thursday, he strangulated Seema to death and hid her body in the house. But later in the day, he surrendered and narrated the story to the police,” the officer said.

