Gurugram marathon postponed amid scare of Covid 19

Gurugram, March 5 (IANS) The Haryana government has postponed the Gurugram marathon amid scare of novel coronavirus rapidly spreading in Delhi-NCR.

O.P. Singh, the ADGP rank officer and advisor to the Chief Minister confirmed about the postponement.

“We have taken decision in public interest as large gathering can spread this disease. The next date of marathon will be announced after scare got over,” Singh said.

According to official, over 85,000 residents from across Delhi-NCR have registered in this event scheduled on March 8 and the Haryana government is organising this event in Gurugram’s leisure valley ground in sector 29.

–IANS

str/rs/