Gurugram Police’s new post has Twitterati in splits

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Twitter handle of Gurugram Police is quite active on social media and it is known for posting tweets laced with humour to convey social messages.

Recently, the Gurugram Police came up with a still from Shahid Kapoor starrer “Kabir Singh” to make aware people about the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

They shared the post with a witty caption: “Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge.” (You will be able to save Preeti only if you save yourself).

The still was taken from a scene of “Kabir Singh” in which Shahid is seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet as he sets off to avenge the “misbehaviour” with Preeti — his love interest in the movie.

The creative tweet has garnered over 29.2k likes and 6.2k retweets.

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote: “Yeh Preeti ko dusro se to bacha lega par Preeti ko isse kaun bachayega.”

Another wrote: “Kisi aashiq ko baitha diya lgta h Gurugram Police ne Twitter pe.”

A post read, “What’s wrong with police handles on Twitter? The other day I saw Pune and Delhi Police handles’ hilarious tweets. Are all the meme makers operating their handles?”

“Modi soon to announce… Now memers will get full-time job in govt dept…” read one post.

–IANS

