Gurugram school murder: HC sets aside lower court order

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday set aside the order of a lower court which had allowed the trial of the 16-year-old accused as an adult instead of as a juvenile.

The accused student allegedly killed a seven-year-old student in a private school in Gurugram in September last year.

Allowing the petition of the accused, who challenged the lower court’s verdict that he be tried as an adult, Justice Daya Chaudhary set aside the order of the Gurugram sessions court and the Juvenile Justice Board.

The High Court has directed the Juvenile Justice Board to reconsider the matter afresh and give a finding on whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

The court asked the JJ Board to consider evidences and contentions proposed by the accused in his petition.

The sessions court, and later the JJ Board, had held that the accused would be tried as an adult in the case of the brutal murder of the minor innocent student.

The accused, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charges, had brutally killed the minor student with a sharp weapon to get the school examinations and parent-teacher meeting deferred.

