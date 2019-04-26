Gurugram student tops CBSE Class 12 in special category

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) A student of the Heritage Xperiential Learning School here topped the CBSE’s Class 12 exams in the children of special need category as per the results announced on Thursday.

Lavanya Balakrishnan, who had English, Sociology, Political Science, Painting and Home Science, scored 489 marks out of 500 in class 12 board exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Having a hearing disability since her childhood, Lavanya said that she was not expecting it. “I was astonished after hearing about my result. This has really boosted my confidence,” she said.

Sharing her experience, Lavanaya, who says she studied six hours a day, credited her parents for always supporting her and her sister. Her mother, who also teaches in the same school, also took care of her education.

“They have motivated us throughout our educational journey. My teachers also played a crucial role in my preparation for the examination and were always with me step by step to achieve the goal.

“The teachers have given their valuable times not only during school hours but also on weekends. I am thankful to all of them who supported me,” she added.

Lavanya now wants establish a career in graphics and animation.

