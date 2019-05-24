Gurugram woman threatens to jump off roof

Gurugram, May 29 (IANS) A woman in Gurugram pulled off a Dharmendra from “Sholay” after she threatened to jump off a roof of a multi-storey building here in a Haryana housing society.

The reason for the fiasco was not clear.

A video of it has gone viral on social media. The woman is seen standing at the edge of the roof as others are trying to dissuade her.

Police officials coming to rescue are threatened by her to keep their distances as a man approaches her to negotiate the crisis.

She vigorously gesticulates to all others on the roof to stay away from her. However, after some time she relents — sits down on the parapet and hops off on the terrace as others heave a sigh of relief.

–IANS

in/