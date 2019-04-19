Gusty winds claim two lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Two persons, including a five-year-old, were killed and three others injured as gusty winds and unseasonal rains wreaked havoc here on Monday night, officials said.

One person was killed and three others injured when a floodlight tower at L. B. Stadium in the heart of Hyderabad collapsed on to the road due to strong winds.

A Goods and Services Tax (GST) employee, identified as Subrahmanyam, was killed as one of the four floodlight towers collapsed in front of Ayakar Bhavan. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Four cars were also crushed under the tower, which brought the traffic in the busy area to a halt.

State Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Dana Kishore and other senior officials visited the stadium.

The five-year-old was killed when a shed collapsed in Chaderghat area near Musi River.

Gusty winds, with speeds reaching 78 km per hour, lashed the city and its outskirts, uprooting trees and electricity poles. Huge hoardings also collapsed at few places, throwing the traffic out of gear.

The GHMC Commissioner said four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were asked to remain on standby for undertaking rescue and relief operations.

Thunderstorms brought normal life to a halt in several parts of the city. Some areas plunged into darkness as the electricity supply was snapped.

According to the Meteorological Centre, parts of Telangana received unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds.

Officials said during last four days, thunderstorm in parts of the state caused extensive damage to crops.

