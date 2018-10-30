Guterres appoints new Assistant Secretary-General for safety, security

United Nations, Nov 1 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday announced the appointment of Noirin O’Sullivan of Ireland as the new Assistant Secretary-General for safety and security.

Upon taking office, O’Sullivan succeeds Fadzai Gwaradzimba of Zimbabwe, to whom Guterres is grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the organisation, the secretary-general’s press office said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

O’Sullivan brings to the role her extensive experience in international safety and security management, strategic management and leadership, said the statement.

She has over 36 years of experience in the international law enforcement and security environment, and most recently held the position of Garda Commissioner of An Garda Siochana in Ireland (the Irish police force).

Prior to that, she was the Interim Acting Commissioner of An Garda Siochana, responsible for advising the minister of justice and the government of Ireland on all matters pertaining to national security and policing.

O’Sullivan began her career with An Garda Siochana in Ireland in June 1981 and progressed through the ranks, holding various operational and managerial positions since then.

She is a leader in partnership building, leading teams and able to manage complexity and to drive strategic change. She also brings an in-depth knowledge of international security, crisis management, strategic and institutional leadership and gender issues to the position.

Born in Ireland in 1960, O’Sullivan holds a Master of Business Studies in Strategic Management and Planning from the Michael Smurfit School of Business, University College Dublin and a Bachelor of Arts in Police Management by Garda College and University of Limerick. She holds an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ulster.

