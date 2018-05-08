Guterres concerned over US pull-out from Iran deal

United Nations, May 9 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced “deep concern” over US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“I am deeply concerned by today’s (Tuesday) announcement that the US will be withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and will begin reinstating US sanctions (against Iran),” said Guterres in a statement, using the official name of the July 2015 agreement between Iran and the six world powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US.

“I call on other JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the JCPOA and on all other (UN) member states to support this agreement,” said Guterres, Xinhua reported.

