Guterres expresses grief over Indonesian plane crash

United Nations, Oct 30 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over an airplane accident in Indonesia.

“The secretary-general was deeply saddened to learn of the airplane accident in Indonesia, which reportedly took the lives of all those on board,” said a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

“He conveys his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes that those affected by this tragedy may find strength and comfort in this hour of grief,” the statement said.

“He also extends all his solidarity to the Government and people of Indonesia,” the statement added.

A passenger plane of Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta’s international airport on Monday, local media quoted the country’s search and rescue agency as saying.

–IANS

vc