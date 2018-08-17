Guterres ‘saddened’ by Kerala flood toll; UN monitoring situation

United Nations, Aug 18 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction due to the Kerala floods and the world organisation is following the situation very closely, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The UN “is saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by the floods in India,” which is the worst flooding in about 100 years, Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

Asked if India had asked for UN assistance, he said there has been no request for help and added, “as you know India has quite a well-operating machinery to deal with natural disasters.”

“But of course our country team — I have been in touch with our Resident Coordinator (Yuri Afanasiev ) they are following closely, they are in touch with partners on the ground,” he said.

–IANS

