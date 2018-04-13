Guterres wants Kathua child rapists, murderers brought to justice

United Nations, April 14 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants Indian authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the “horrific” gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua be brought to justice.

His Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday that he has seen reports about the “horrific case” of the abuse and murder of the nomadic Bakerwal community girl.

“We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl,” he said.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped on January 10, and taken to a temple in Kathua, drugged and gang raped over days and finally killed to scare the nomadic Muslim community out of the village. Her body was found dumped in a forest near Rasana village seven days later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the rape and gave an assurance that justice would be done.

Eight people, including four police personnel — a head constable, a sub-inspector and two special police officers — have been arrested in the case and charges filed against seven of them.

Some lawyers and others tried to block the filing of the charges and meetings were held in support of those arrested in connection with the case.

On Friday two Bharatiya Janata Party ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, who attended a rally in support of the Kathua accused in March, resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

