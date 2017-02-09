Guthrie Govan to rock India

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) English guitarist Guthrie Govan is set for a three-city tour in India this month.

He will be accompanied by Gino Banks on drums and Mohini Dey on bass as he strums at Hard Rock Cafe outlets in Pune (February 15), Mumbai (February 16) and Delhi (February 22).

Jay Singh, co-founder and Executive Director, JSM Corp, said: “We believe in bringing the best musical experiences to our fans. So we knew that if Govan was coming down to India, it had to be at Hard Rock Cafe! We are certain this tour is going to be a hit.”

The show marks one of its kind in instrumental live music concert.

Known for his 2006 solo album “Erotic Cakes”, Govan earlier visited India with his superband – The Aristocrats.

–IANS

nn/mr